Eugene police arrest suspected of stealing copper wire, downing 911 services in Lane County

Eugene police arrested a man suspected of stealing copper wire and causing a nine hour outage to 911 services on Sunday.

While the lines were down, residents were asked to text 911 for emergencies while some calls were rerouted, resulting in delays. Services were restored at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after police found video of the theft. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree theft.

The 911 disruption affected an estimated 250,000 Lane County residents’ access to emergency services.

Eugene police said the case is part of a larger issue regarding copper wire theft. and its consequences. They estimated the stolen copper wire would have sold for about $100, while repairs to the line cost $5,000.

Officials are urging businesses to be wary of where materials sold to them are coming from, and asking residents to report suspicious activity around utility boxes, telecommunication lines or construction sites.

