Eugene police investigating needles found in Halloween candy
The Eugene Police Department is investigating two confirmed incidents of needles in Halloween candy.
The two cases were connected through trick-or-treating in the Hendricks Park neighborhood between East 17th and East 19th Avenues, and between Villard Street and Fairmount Boulevard.
No injuries have been reported.
EPD is warning residents to always inspect their Halloween candy before letting their kids consume it, and to report any suspicious candy.