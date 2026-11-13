© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene police investigating needles found in Halloween candy

KLCC
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:27 PM PST

The Eugene Police Department is investigating two confirmed incidents of needles in Halloween candy.

The two cases were connected through trick-or-treating in the Hendricks Park neighborhood between East 17th and East 19th Avenues, and between Villard Street and Fairmount Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

EPD is warning residents to always inspect their Halloween candy before letting their kids consume it, and to report any suspicious candy.
Tags
News Briefs HalloweenPublic SafetyEugene