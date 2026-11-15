Springfield and Eugene Police arrest suspects in string of armed robberies

Springfield and Eugene Police collaborated to arrest two suspected robbers in Roseburg Wednesday night.

The two men are accused of robbing at least 4 businesses at gunpoint in Eugene and Springfield.

Springfield Police began an investigation after responding to a report of an armed robbery at Bizzy Jean’s Donuts on Tuesday morning.

Later that morning, Eugene Police responded to a robbery at Anna’s Deli in Eugene. The two police departments worked together to connect the robberies to the same suspects.

The suspects were connected to two other robberies in Eugene, one at Mulligans Pub on Sep. 11 and one at Hilltop Market on Nov. 6.

Investigations by both police departments led to the identification of the vehicle used in the robberies and, ultimately, the suspects’ locations in Roseburg.

The arrests occurred without incident and both men were taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and kidnapping.