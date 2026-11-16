The Oregon Zoo’s elephant calf Tula-Tu is on the mend after being diagnosed with a virus two weeks ago.

The zoo’s director of animal health, Dr. Carlos Sanchez said in a news release Monday, that Tula-Tu is out of the woods and that she's been eating, running around and looking like her usual self.

“Tula’s recovery owes everything to the incredible care she’s received and the power of teamwork and careful planning,” he said. "We’ll continue monitoring for any signs of illness, but for now she no longer needs treatment. We’re just going to step aside and let her get back to being a joyful little elephant.”

Tula was diagnosed with endotheliotropic herpes virus or EEHV. She’s been getting antiviral medications and plasma transfusions to fight the illness.

Sanchez said Tula is still testing positive for the virus and that it may take weeks for her to be fully negative. In the meantime, care staff will continue to monitor her behavior and appetite as well as her viral load and white-cell count.

Tula-Tu received an mRNA vaccine against the virus earlier this year. But her current infection is from a different strain.

Sanchez said blood samples from Tula-Tu will help several ongoing studies of the virus — including one conducted in partnership with Oregon State University and Baylor.