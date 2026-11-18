A 16-year-old is in custody after attempting to enter South Umpqua High School with a concealed paintball gun Tuesday.

Around 12:20 p.m., Douglas County deputies and Myrtle Creek Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the school.

In a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the teen, who is not a district student, had left home threatening to "cause a scene" at the campus.

Before officers arrived, school staff intercepted the teen at the main entrance. Following a physical struggle, staff kept him from entering the building and recovered a realistic, AR-style paintball gun hidden under his clothing.

DCSO said the teen then went to the parking lot and damaged several vehicles before officers arrived and arrested him without further incident. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, menacing, and criminal mischief.