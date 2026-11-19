A Roseburg man has been sentenced for the strangulation murder of his 11-month-old son earlier this year.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said in a press release that Jared Scott Jeremy Stoller pleaded no contest to first-degree murder charges Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 30 years.

Prosecutors say in March, Stoller killed his son, Jackson Stoller, and initially claimed the child had been kidnapped.

They say an autopsy revealed that the infant had been subject to repeated abuse.

"No sentence can restore Jackson's life or undo the harm inflicted upon him,” said Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg in the news release. "We hope this outcome provides some measure of justice for Jackson and acknowledges the devastating loss suffered by those who loved him. Jackson mattered, and he deserved so much more.”

