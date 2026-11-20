The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said its Search and Rescue teams have been busy for the last couple weeks saving people who got lost.

Some of the situations involved people out in the woods, including hikers, mushroom pickers, and hunters.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people recreating in the local forests that it gets dark early and winter is on the way. It advises being prepared for inclement weather and for the possibility of having to stay overnight in the woods.

It said to always tell people where you are going and when you plan to return if you’re heading out to the woods. Know the weather conditions before you go. Bring maps for offline navigation. If you’re getting in the water, wear a life jacket. And if you get lost, stay put. Find a way to signal or make your location visible. Always carry a whistle and flashlight outdoors – it might save your life.

