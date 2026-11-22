The University of Oregon men's cross country team finished fifth at the 2026 NCAA Championships Saturday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The UO women's team finished ninth in the team race, and the Ducks collected four All-America honors.

The men's team narrowly missed a podium finish, falling one point short of fourth-place Brigham Young University. Nick Griggs led Oregon with a ninth-place finish, followed by Simeon Birnbaum in 23rd. Both earned All-America honors.

Myles Hogan and Aiden Smith finished 65th and 70th, respectively.

On the women's side, Diana Cherotich finished 17th overall, while Juliet Cherubet placed 21st. Both earned All-America honors.