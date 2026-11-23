The Eugene Police is seeking help from the public to find a missing teenager.

EPD says Chevelle Vasquez is 15 years old, about 4-foot-9 and 150 pounds. She has hair dyed black, hazel eyes and piercings on her lip, eyebrow, and nose, and a mole on her chin.

She was last seen wearing a gray-green Realtree camouflage hoodie and black fleece pajama pants.

Police say Vasquez was last seen on foot leaving the 2500 block of Cubit Street at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Anyone who sees Vasquez is asked to call the Eugene police non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.

