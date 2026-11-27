Search crews are looking for two people reported missing Wednesday in the Savage Road area of Otis, Oregon, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified them only as a 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. They were reported missing at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Friends and family have identified them as Missy Alto, 49, and Cyrus Buchholz, 50, and said the two could have gone canoeing on the Salmon River near Savage Road. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed their names or said what they were doing when they disappeared.

The pair have gone missing as king tides, some of the highest tides of the year, hit the Oregon coast alongside a Pacific storm. Forecasters had warned of coastal flooding and sneaker waves this week.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue team is working with local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard to find Alto and Buchholz. Officials called the investigation active and ongoing and said they would release more details as appropriate.

Anyone with information about Alto and Buchholz or where they might be should call the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at 503-815-1911.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.