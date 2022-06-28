© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Firefighters return to Oregon for upcoming wildfire season

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
Two firefighters against a fiery background at night.
Inciweb
A hotshot crew fights the Hermit Peaks fire in New Mexico on May 9. This spring, some Oregon crews travelled to other states to aid in firefighting efforts.

Forestry officials say they’re bringing back firefighters from other parts of the country this week to prepare for Oregon’s wildfire season.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s move comes after fire season was declared in the state’s central and southern counties, and a weekend heat wave created dry conditions.

The recent wet spring weather delayed Oregon’s fire season, giving Oregon crews time to fight fires in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, California and Alaska. Blake Ellis is the Fire Operations Manager at the ODF:

“We seized and utilized that opportunity to keep our firefighters trained, keep our firefighters sharp, mentally and physically. All in all we’re hoping to have a better, more well-rounded firefighting force in Oregon when fire season really does turn on here.”

Ellis said that agencies are still looking for recruits in Medford, in the valley and across the state. According to the Inciweb site, there are currently no active wildfires in Oregon.

Nathan Wilk, KLCC News.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
