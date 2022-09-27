Many elderly Lane County residents need personal help finding a COVID booster clinic

Lane County Public Health is asking the community to help elderly neighbors and friends who might need assistance finding out where to go to get the new Omicron-specific COVID booster.

The COVID Call Center gets more than 300 contacts each week, mostly from senior citizens wanting to know where they can get the booster shot. Health officials find most callers indicate they have technological barriers.

Public Health’s Jason Davis said there are now multiple booster clinics available for appointments, walk-in or drive-through.

“We really want to ask that our community help spread the word,” he said. “If you know someone who does not have internet access or has trouble accessing the internet, please do learn where they can get their COVID booster and help them with that information.”

Davis said when advising elders who may have a hard time with lines, the walk-in booster clinic at PeaceHealth RiverBend Annex in Springfield is quick and open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

COVID vaccination and booster clinics in Lane County

PeaceHealth RiverBend Annex Walk-ins only, no appointment needed 123 International Way, Springfield, OR Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-7pm Sundays, 11am-4pm El Torito Meat Market Walk-ins only, no appointment needed 1333 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR Wednesdays, 2pm-6pm

INDOORS at Valley River Center, by Round 1 and the DMV Walk-ins only, no appointment needed

293 Valley River Center, Eugene, OR 97401

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-7pm Sundays, 11am-4pm ODHS Office, McKenzie Center DHS Drive-Thru location only, no appointment needed 2885 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR 97408 Saturdays & Sundays, 1pm-6pm