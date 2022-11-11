© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
News

With dramatic decrease in new monkeypox cases, Oregon health officials re-focus on vaccinations

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published November 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM PST
monkeypox vaccine filled CDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
In the U.S., JYNNEOS vaccine was developed to protect against both monkeypox and smallpox. Nearly 11,000 Oregonians have received a first shot and are eligible for a second dose at least 28 days after the first.

On Wednesday, Nov.9th, the Oregon Health Authority demobilized its incident management team responding to the monkeypox outbreak. Cases of the viral disease, which has predominantly impacted LGBTQ people, have declined dramatically.

Starting next week, Oregon public health officials will be calling people who received the first dose of the monkeypox virus vaccine to help them get their second dose.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne said the move was made because there have only been two to three new monkeypox cases per week for the last month.

“By no means are we (Oregon Health Authority) declaring victory against monkeypox,” he said. “The virus continues to circulate in our community although at a significantly lower rate than we saw in the early days of the outbreak this summer.”

monkeypox hand cells.jpg
CDC
An electron microscope image of a sample of human skin showing mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right.

Jeanne said there are currently 241 cases of monkeypox, an increase of 11 over the last four weeks. By comparison- at the peak of the outbreak- health officials were diagnosing 10 to 15 cases each week.

Nearly 11,000 first doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered and Jeanne added health partners continue outreach to get second doses into all who got the first shot.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
