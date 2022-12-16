List of Lane County warming centers open over weekend

The Warming Centers listed below are open to all community members needing a place to warm up.

Eugene

Amazon Community Center

9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday

2700 Hilyard St.

Eugene OR 97405

Peterson Barn

9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday

870 Berntzen Rd.

Eugene OR 97402

Hilyard Community Center

9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday

2580 Hilyard St.

Eugene, OR 97405

Sheldon Community Center

8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday

2445 Willakenzie Rd

Eugene, OR 97401

Campbell Community Center

8:30 am to 7 pm Mondays

8:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday

155 High St.

Eugene, OR 97401

Downtown Eugene Library

10 am-8 pm Monday through Thursday

10 am-6 pm Friday through Sunday

100 W. 10th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97401

Bethel Branch Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

12 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday

1990 Echo Hollow Road

Eugene, OR 97402

Sheldon Branch Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

12 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday

1566 Coburg Road

Eugene, OR 97401

St. Vincent de Paul Service Station

Open 7 days a week, 8:30am-5pm

456 Hwy 99

Eugene 97402

St Vincent de Paul’s 1st Place Family Center

Open 7 days a week, 9am-5:30pm

1995 Amazon Parkway

Eugene 97405

Looking Glass New Roads Center (Youth and Young Adults up through age 24)

8:30 am to 8:30 pm 7 days a week

941 W. 7th Ave

Eugene, OR 97401

Egan Warming Centers (Eugene/Springfield)

Locations subject to change but posted on the website

www.eganwarmingcenters.org

Activates at 29 and below

Eugene Mission

Additional space available during Inclement Weather Protocol. Activates at 30 and below. Ideal entry time between 4 and 5 pm, but people will not be turned away if there is space that night.

1542 W 1st Ave

Eugene, OR 97402

Springfield

Springfield Public Library (inside City Hall)

12 pm to 7 pm Monday and Thursday

10 am to 7 pm Tuesday

10 am to 6 pm Wednesday

10 am to 5 pm Friday

10 am to 3 pm Saturday

225 5th St

Springfield, OR 97477

Willamalane Adult Activity Center

8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday

215 W. C St.

Springfield, OR 97477

Bob Keefer Center

8 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday

8 am to 5 pm Saturday

12 pm to 5 pm Sunday

Catholic Community Services OASIS (Drop-In Day Center)

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8am-4pm

Wednesday 8am-6pm

1175 G street, Springfield

Clients must enroll in OASIS first, 541-345-3628 ext. 390 or OASIS@ccslc.org (Pets not allowed)

Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove Community Center

Open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

700 E Gibbs Ave

Cottage Grove 97424

Cottage Grove Beds For Freezing Nights

Open for registration 7pm to 10 pm, morning check out is 7:30 am

Locations subject to change but posted on the website

https://communitysharing.org/?page_id=723

Florence

Florence Cold Weather Shelter

Shuttle busses run 5-6pm

2135 19th Street

Florence 97439

Pick up sites at Siuslaw Library, Safeway, Linda’s Laundry Mat

Motels available on activation nights for families with minors and individuals with mobility issues

541-997-4444 (SOS after hours)

541-997-6600 (Shelter)

Helping Hands (Soup Kitchen)

10am to 2pm Monday through Friday

2135 19th Street

Florence, OR 97439

Siuslaw Public Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

10 am to 8 pm Tuesday and Wednesday

1 pm to 5 pm Saturday

1460 9th St. Florence, OR 97439

Oakridge

Oakridge Warming Shelter/ Greenwaters Park Community Center

6 am to 7 am (overnight)

48362 OR-58, Oakridge, OR 97463

Activates at 32 degrees and lower

Veneta

Veneta Warming Shelter/Fernridge Community Services

25133 East Broadway Ave.

Veneta, OR 97487

Activates at 29 degrees and below