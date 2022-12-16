List of Lane County warming centers open over weekend
The Warming Centers listed below are open to all community members needing a place to warm up.
Eugene
Amazon Community Center
9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday
2700 Hilyard St.
Eugene OR 97405
Peterson Barn
9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday
870 Berntzen Rd.
Eugene OR 97402
Hilyard Community Center
9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday
2580 Hilyard St.
Eugene, OR 97405
Sheldon Community Center
8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday
2445 Willakenzie Rd
Eugene, OR 97401
Campbell Community Center
8:30 am to 7 pm Mondays
8:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday
155 High St.
Eugene, OR 97401
Downtown Eugene Library
10 am-8 pm Monday through Thursday
10 am-6 pm Friday through Sunday
100 W. 10th Avenue
Eugene, OR 97401
Bethel Branch Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
12 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday
1990 Echo Hollow Road
Eugene, OR 97402
Sheldon Branch Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
12 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday
1566 Coburg Road
Eugene, OR 97401
St. Vincent de Paul Service Station
Open 7 days a week, 8:30am-5pm
456 Hwy 99
Eugene 97402
St Vincent de Paul’s 1st Place Family Center
Open 7 days a week, 9am-5:30pm
1995 Amazon Parkway
Eugene 97405
Looking Glass New Roads Center (Youth and Young Adults up through age 24)
8:30 am to 8:30 pm 7 days a week
941 W. 7th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
Egan Warming Centers (Eugene/Springfield)
Locations subject to change but posted on the website
www.eganwarmingcenters.org
Activates at 29 and below
Eugene Mission
Additional space available during Inclement Weather Protocol. Activates at 30 and below. Ideal entry time between 4 and 5 pm, but people will not be turned away if there is space that night.
1542 W 1st Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Springfield
Springfield Public Library (inside City Hall)
12 pm to 7 pm Monday and Thursday
10 am to 7 pm Tuesday
10 am to 6 pm Wednesday
10 am to 5 pm Friday
10 am to 3 pm Saturday
225 5th St
Springfield, OR 97477
Willamalane Adult Activity Center
8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday
215 W. C St.
Springfield, OR 97477
Bob Keefer Center
8 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday
8 am to 5 pm Saturday
12 pm to 5 pm Sunday
Catholic Community Services OASIS (Drop-In Day Center)
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8am-4pm
Wednesday 8am-6pm
1175 G street, Springfield
Clients must enroll in OASIS first, 541-345-3628 ext. 390 or OASIS@ccslc.org (Pets not allowed)
Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove Community Center
Open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
700 E Gibbs Ave
Cottage Grove 97424
Cottage Grove Beds For Freezing Nights
Open for registration 7pm to 10 pm, morning check out is 7:30 am
Locations subject to change but posted on the website
https://communitysharing.org/?page_id=723
Florence
Florence Cold Weather Shelter
Shuttle busses run 5-6pm
2135 19th Street
Florence 97439
Pick up sites at Siuslaw Library, Safeway, Linda’s Laundry Mat
Motels available on activation nights for families with minors and individuals with mobility issues
541-997-4444 (SOS after hours)
541-997-6600 (Shelter)
Helping Hands (Soup Kitchen)
10am to 2pm Monday through Friday
2135 19th Street
Florence, OR 97439
Siuslaw Public Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
10 am to 8 pm Tuesday and Wednesday
1 pm to 5 pm Saturday
1460 9th St. Florence, OR 97439
Oakridge
Oakridge Warming Shelter/ Greenwaters Park Community Center
6 am to 7 am (overnight)
48362 OR-58, Oakridge, OR 97463
Activates at 32 degrees and lower
Veneta
Veneta Warming Shelter/Fernridge Community Services
25133 East Broadway Ave.
Veneta, OR 97487
Activates at 29 degrees and below