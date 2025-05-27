A look at Indian American life highlights communities across the U.S.

In late 2024, photographer Kavya Krishna spent three months traveling across the country to photograph Indian American communities in states where she had personal connections for her project, "A Town in America."

"I stayed with friends, family acquaintances and people I met along the way — each connection leading me to the next," she said. "This leg of the project became a cross-country portrait shaped by both shared experience and regional nuance. What emerged was a story rooted in landscape, trust and a strong sense of connection. I hope to continue building on this work as the community itself continues to evolve."

Krishna shared her experiences creating the project with NPR.

Kavya Krishna / Two grandmothers pose in front of Niagara Falls while their daughter and granddaughter take their photo on May 12, 2023.

Kavya Krishna / Two girls take a break from dancing at a garba at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2024.

Kavya Krishna / Sowmil Mehta wears his Boy Scouts of America uniform in Brentwood, Tenn., on Jan. 19.

What inspired you to start this project?

This project began in my hometown in suburban central Massachusetts, where I started photographing my own family and the Indian American community I grew up around. As it evolved, I became interested in how Indian Americans across the country navigate assimilation, cultural preservation and belonging — especially in suburban spaces shaped by white flight and exclusion. The community occupies a unique position, balancing privilege and invisibility in environments that acknowledge their presence but often overlook their lived experience. Through domestic, cultural and civic moments, I aimed to document both the shared threads and regional differences that define Indian American life today. At its core, the project challenges monolithic portrayals and highlights the depth, complexity and pride within the community.

How long did you spend working on this series?

I spent three months at the end of 2024 traveling across the country for this project. The first half of the trip was packed with large-scale Hindu festivals and U.S. election-related events — places where people were gathering, organizing and celebrating. The second half was much quieter and gave me space to seek out more personal, intimate stories. That mix of energy and reflection really shaped the way the project came together.

Kavya Krishna / Kaira Uttam holds up her bat after scoring the winning run for the DreamCricket Dragons in their tournament in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 13, 2024.

What's the story behind your favorite photo?

One of my favorite photos is of Kaira Uttam, a young player on the DreamCricket Dragons, holding up her bat after hitting the winning run of the match. I first met the team while photographing at DreamCricket Academy in New Jersey. When the coach mentioned they'd be heading to Virginia for a tournament — and I realized I'd be there too — I decided to follow them a bit longer. The girls were so fun and full of life, and I got completely invested in their games. When Kaira won the match, the whole team ran to her, screaming and celebrating. It was such an exciting moment, and getting to photograph both adolescence and sports in that setting was a highlight of the project.

Kavya Krishna / A truck stop near the Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, seen here on Dec. 15, 2024, is home to an Indian restaurant and a regular pit stop for truckers traveling through the area.

Kavya Krishna / Arjan S. Hundal, of Tudor Trees Nursery, operates a tree and root digger in Yuba City, Calif., on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kavya Krishna / Rupinder Nayyar, seen here on Oct. 9, 2024, is the owner of BIG Cinemas, in Edison, N.J., and was one of the first to bring Bollywood movies to Western theaters.

Kavya Krishna / Movie posters, seen here on Sept. 30, 2024, showcase a mix of both Bollywood and Hollywood films that have played at BIG Cinemas in Edison, N.J.

Kavya Krishna / Ariyana Sheth stands outside her hometown Waffle House — a place woven into her teenage memories — in Franklin, Tenn., on Jan. 18. Weekend hangouts and late-night stops made it a gathering spot, and even now that she's in college, it remains a familiar landmark for her and her friends.

What have you learned about photographing Indian American communities since you started this project?

Even as someone who grew up Indian American, working on this project revealed how expansive and nuanced the culture truly is. While I knew my own experiences, traveling across the country deepened my understanding of the subtle cultural differences and regional customs within the community. What surprised me most wasn't just the diversity, but how willing people were to open their homes, share their stories and connect me to others. It reminded me that beyond the images, this project is about trust, generosity and the universal desire to be seen. No matter how different the landscapes or personal backgrounds were, there was always a common thread — people's deep need to belong, to hold on to something meaningful and to find a space where they can be understood.

Kavya Krishna / The deity of Durga is carried into a truck at the end of the Northern Virginia Bengali Association's Durga Puja celebration, held at the Freedom High School in Chantilly, Va., on Oct. 12, 2024.

Kavya Krishna / One of the many vendors present at the garba at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center on Oct. 4, 2024, reaches for a samosa, a popular South Asian snack food.

Kavya Krishna / A group of senior citizens of Indian origin in Palo Alto, Calif., meets regularly to build community and fight the loneliness. For one of their December get-togethers, on Dec. 10, 2024, they threw a holiday party that involved a Christmas show where they performed a choreographed dance to "Santa Baby," exchanged gifts and had a potluck of traditional Indian food.

How do you envision this project evolving?

I hope to continue deepening my relationships with the people I've met and to keep finding new subjects along the way. The Indian American community is growing and evolving so quickly — it's been incredible to witness just how much has changed since I first began this project in my hometown in 2020. What started as something local has expanded into something much bigger, and I'm excited to see how the work can grow alongside the community itself.

Kavya Krishna / Adarsh Bhushan, founder of the band Strange Curry, an Indian fusion rock band, performs at The Whiskey Room in Franklin, Tenn., on Jan. 17.

Kavya Krishna / Children play catch with their cricket equipment on Sept. 30, 2024, after a practice for their Edison, N.J., neighborhood league had already ended.