© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Hush

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published March 8, 2026 at 4:36 AM PDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

This is a "quiet" puzzle. Every answer is a word that starts with SH-. I'm going to give you two words that the answer can proceed in order to complete compound words or familiar two-word phrases. You tell me the SH- word.
Ex. Holder     Cropper   -->   SHARE (shareholder, sharecropper)

1. Shooter     Eyed

2. Music     Metal

3. Skin     Dog

4. Shocked     Game

5. Key     Gears

6. Wreck     Mate

7. Horn     Lace

8. Center     List

9. Change     Range

10. Clock     Glass

11. Blade     Strap

12. Stall     Curtain

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Andrea Carla Michaels, of San Francisco. Name a famous 20th-century writer. Remove the last two letters of the first name and the last letter of the last name. The result will name a clothing material. What is it?

Challenge Answer

Virginia Woolf -> Virgin Wool

Winner

Wesley Davis of Black Mountain, N.C.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Donn Dimichele, of Redlands, CA. Name a famous musical duo. Remove four consecutive letters of the duo's name and phonetically you'll name a famous nonmusical duo. Who are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Arts & Culture NPR Top Stories
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz