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Chef José Andrés on humanitarian work, new cookbook and appearing in a Marvel comic

WBUR | By Emiko Tamagawa,
Robin Young
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

James Beard Award-winning chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés was at the WBUR Festival in Boston this past weekend.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sat down with Andrés for a talk about his humanitarian work, his new cookbook “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,” and his appearance in the Marvel comic “Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish.”

The cover of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish" featuring chef José Andrés. (Courtesy of Mike Mignola)
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The cover of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish" featuring chef José Andrés. (Courtesy of Mike Mignola)

By José Andrés

Chicken croquetas

Chicken croquetas from “Spain My Way.” (Courtesy of Joan Pujol-Creus)

Bullit de peix (fish stew)

Bullit de peix from “Spain My Way.” (Courtesy of Joan Pujol-Creus)

From “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard” by José Andrés with Sam Chapple-Sokol. Copyright © 2026 by José Andrés. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Arts & Culture
Emiko Tamagawa
Robin Young
Robin Young is the award-winning host of Here & Now. Under her leadership, Here & Now has established itself as public radio's indispensable midday news magazine: hard-hitting, up-to-the-moment and always culturally relevant.
See stories by Robin Young