'Wait Wait' for June 13, 2026: With Not My Job guest Robert Smigel

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Robert Smigel and panelists Josh Gondelman, Shantira Jackson, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

America's Team; Siri Killed Romance; Doritos, Cheetos and Chex, Oh My!

Panel Questions

The Rise of Barmacies.

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone getting some game-changing advice, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Legendary comedy writer the hand behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Robert Smigel answers our questions about service animals

Peter talks to legendary comedy writer and the man behind Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel. Robert plays our game called, "Insult dog, meet SERVICE dog?" Three questions about service animals.

Panel Questions

Goodbye Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner; John Travolta Frolics!

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: The Drink Of the Summer; Apex Squirrels; A Meal Made For and From a Caveman

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after smart phones dropped the birth rate, what can we do to get it up?



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