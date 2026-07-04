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Celebrating this July 4 by exploring films and TV shows that portray the American dream

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Aisha HarrisLinda Holmes
Published July 4, 2026 at 4:43 AM PDT

The U.S. is turning 250 this weekend. To mark the anniversary, we discuss the films and TV series that best depict the American dream.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Arts & Culture
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.