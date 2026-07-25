'Wait Wait' for July 25, 2026: With Not My Job guest Tyler James Williams

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Tyler James Williams and panelists Josh Gondelman, Hari Kondabolu, and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

What A Long Strange Trip; It's Time For Lyme; A Summer Fashion Tip/Warning

Panel Questions

We All Scream for This Easy Recipe

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about books in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams on growing up on TV and being too handsome to play Chris Rock

Peter talks to Tyler James Williams, one of the stars of the Abbott Elementary and Everyone Hates Chris. Tyler plays our game called, "Everyone Loves These Chrises" Three questions about the Hollywood A-list Chrises: Pratt, Evans and Hemsworth.

Panel Questions

The Big Day Parlay; Rest Easy But Not Cheaply; A Candid And Stinky Camera

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Fruity Air Conditioners; A Hi-Tech Solution for Mosquitoes; Ruining Dessert on Purpose

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the success of The Odyssey , what will be the next classic piece of literature made into a movie?



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