'Wait Wait' for August 8, 2026: With Not My Job guest Sally Field

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Sally Field and panelists Tom Bodett, Shantira Jackson, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

One Giant Crash for Mankind; Mexico meets Mexican-ish; Who's Watching the Baby?

Panel Questions

A Murder of Best Friends

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a show that just couldn't go on, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Legendary actor Sally Field joins us to answer our questions about the world's dumbest animals

This week, we're joined by legendary actor Sally Field, who's up for an Emmy for her role in Remarkably Bright Creatures. She plays our game called "Remarkably Dumb Creatures," three questions about the dumbest animals on Earth.

Panel Questions

Righty Tighty, Lefty Also Tighty; No Encores, Please!

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Get Your Back Out at the Outback; The Worst Part of Waking Up; The Waaaaah-dyssey

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the big crash, what's the next story that'll get the Moon into the news?



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