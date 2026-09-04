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Reflecting on Gloria Steinem's legacy

WBUR
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT
Gloria Steinem attends the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Gloria Steinem attends the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Host Indira Lakshmanan sits down with activist and author Soraya Chemaly to reflect on Gloria Steinem’s impact on the feminist movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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