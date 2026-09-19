'Wait Wait' for September 19, 2026: With Not My Job guest Hernan Diaz

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Hernan Diaz and panelists Adam Burke, Shantira Jackson, and Sam Rocha. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Apocalypse Claude; Sydney Loves Sports; Last Meal

Panel Questions

Playdates For Bros

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an apology from QVC, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Pulitzer Prize-winner Hernan Diaz talks Dua Lipa, favorite pens, and Ply

Peter talks to Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Hernan Diaz, author of Ply. Hernan plays our game called, "You wrote Ply—but what do you know about two-ply?" Three questions about the history of toilet paper.

Panel Questions

Meep Meep Means I Love You; Coming Clean

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Music Festival for Music Haters; The Mignonette Marathon and Buzz Therapy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that brunch is dead, what will restaurants do to get people back?

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