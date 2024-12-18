10 young adult novels you don't have to be young to enjoy

In this collection of YA titles recommended by NPR book critics and staff, you'll find romance, historical fiction, poetry, fantasy and more. Whether you're a young reader or young at heart, Books We Love, NPR's annual year-end reading guide, has a title for you.

Annie LeBlanc Is Not Dead Yet by Molly Morris

What happens when your former best friend comes back from the dead, but only for 30 days? That's what Wilson needs to figure out when her friend Annie is brought back as part of a local custom in her small California town. To complicate things more, their friend Ryan apparently hates them both. Wilson is determined to fix things before Annie returns to – well, being dead. This is a beautifully poetic YA work about female friendships, with a touch of magical realism and laugh-out-loud humor. The dynamic among the trio is filled with teenage angst, love and forgiveness. It considers a common dilemma: How do you accept change when it means giving up what you love? — Hafsa Fathima, assistant producer, Pop Culture Happy Hour

Black Girl You Are Atlas by Renée Watson, illustrated by Ekua Holmes

This robust, wonderful poetry collection both recounts Renée Watson's own life and connects and weaves together the lives of other Black girls and women. Packed full of brilliant pieces, there's humor mixed with some deeply serious writing, evoking For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Best of all? It's a quick read – because you don't need a book to be a tome to be touched by it. — Betsy Bird, collection development manager, Evanston Public Library

Everything We Never Had by Randy Ribay

This book is a window into the soul of any Filipino American with ties to the motherland, no matter how loose those ties are. Tracing the relationships of four generations of Filipino men, Everything We Never Had is a candid depiction of the work it takes to break generational trauma, form cultural bonds and truly understand one's place in history. Randy Ribay's latest novel is a well-woven narrative packed with references to historical figures like labor leader Larry Itliong and even the notorious dictator and former president of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos. An emotional experience for any reader who has ever wondered why their elders think the way they do, this book is a reminder of the importance of understanding and communicating as a means to preserve and celebrate history. — Dhanika Pineda, inaugural Petra Mayer memorial fellow

Fledgling: The Keeper's Records of Revolution by S.K. Ali

Wealthy versus poor. Technology versus ecology. S.K. Ali's futuristic, dystopian YA novel has its finger on the pulse. This gripping, fantastical, fast-paced cautionary tale is told from multiple points of view. With intricate, detailed worldbuilding, Ali masterfully brings her characters to life against the stark backdrop of their realities. Fledgling is a tough, gritty and complex introduction to Ali's new series. — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

Failed assassination attempts. The search for a lost religious figure and an elusive killer devouring hearts. A two-bed twist on the one-bed trope. This book is a puzzle of perspectives, timelines and plot twists that will leave you absolutely gobsmacked when everything finally falls into place. Set in the same world as Sabaa Tahir's An Ember in the Ashes series, Heir brings readers the Empire's next generation of leaders and the obstacles they face. A journey of magic and manipulation, this book is full of complex characters who constantly remind us that heroes and villains are made, not born. At the end of it all, Sabaa Tahir leaves us with a strange feeling of connection to the killer – hungry for more. — Dhanika Pineda, inaugural Petra Mayer memorial fellow

The Judgment of Yoyo Gold by Isaac Blum

Set in an Orthodox Jewish community, The Judgment of Yoyo Gold brings one "perfect" girl's internal and external struggles into high relief. A born rule-follower and daughter of a rabbi, Yoyo has never questioned the standards that govern her life. But when one of her friends is cast out of the community for what seems like a minor transgression, Yoyo's beliefs and morality are put to the test, and her foray into the world outside brings intense conflict. A deeply modern and moving YA novel set in a tightly closed community, this book is a near-perfect exploration of teen self-discovery. — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

Just Say Yes by Goldy Moldavsky

There aren't many romance stories in fiction or real life where marriage is the answer to one's problems – especially not if you're a 17-year-old girl in New York City. But it's 2007 and Jimena Ramos just found out that she's undocumented. Desperately seeking a green card, Jimena hatches a plan to get herself hitched to an American. Her kinda-dorky, kinda-cute friend and neighbor, Vitaly, is moving abroad for college, so he's out. But since dating in NYC is reckless at any age, Vitaly tags along on her sketchy Craigslist dates. In between dating shenanigans, the two explore what they want for their lives – if they get the chance to choose for themselves. — Lauren Migaki, senior producer, Education Desk

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang, illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Since the Lunar New Year generally falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, at times this holiday coincides with Valentine's Day. By its very title, Lunar New Year Love Story combines the symbolism of both holidays to create a dynamic romance, interweaving different traditions of the lion dance in Asian culture with the symbol of the lion in Christian iconography. Acknowledging the dark forces that haunt refugee and immigrant lives in transition, the young lovers in this young adult graphic novel must learn how to dance, literally and metaphorically, to free themselves from the shackles of the past and the idea of cultural authenticity that have created barriers between communities. — Thúy Đinh, book critic

Sheine Lende: A Prequel to Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai

In 2020, Darcie Little Badger debuted with her young adult mystery about an asexual Lipan Apache teen, Ellie, who could summon animal spirits. In Sheine Lende, Little Badger tells us the story of Ellie's grandmother, Shane. Shane and her mother, Lorenza, use their gifts to find missing people. When Lorenza and a couple of kids disappear, Shane must use her animal spirit summoning talents. Little Badger imbues her young adult story with Lipan Apache culture and frank conversations about racism, colonialism and assimilationism. Throughout it, she reminds us that there is power in community and shared heritage. — Alex Brown, book critic and librarian

Twenty-Four Seconds from Now ... by Jason Reynolds

In exactly 24 seconds, Neon and his girlfriend, Aria, will lose their virginity to each other. Yes, it's about s-e-x, but it's also one of the sweetest, most heartfelt teen romances I've ever read. Author Jason Reynolds rewinds Neon and Aria's relationship from the moment 24 seconds before they do it ... to 24 minutes earlier, 24 hours, 24 days, you get it – all the way back to the moment they first met 24 months earlier. Along the way, Reynolds constructs the scaffolding of the teens' world – we meet their friends, parents, neighbors, community. We watch them fall for each other in reverse – and experience all the love and vulnerability they've shared leading up to the moment they'll share 24 seconds from now. — Samantha Balaban, producer, Weekend Edition

