Romance authors celebrate Jane Austen's literary legacy on her 250th birthday
Here & Now‘s Robin Young celebrates Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne, two romance authors who contributed to the new book “Ladies In Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters.”
Book excerpt: ‘Ladies in Waiting’
By Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne
From the book “Ladies in Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters” published by Gallery Books, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC. “Lace and Larceny” copyright © 2025 by Nikki Payne. Printed by permission.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR