For Pi Day, here's how to become an 'Everyday Genius'

March 13 is “Pi Day,” a celebration of the irrational number Pi.

Six-time USA Memory champion Nelson Dellis has memorized hundreds of Pi digits. He talks about how, and other techniques to improve memory in his new book “Everyday Genius: Hacks to Boost Your Memory, Focus, Problem Solving, and Much More.”

Dellis joins Peter O’Dowd for a couple of memory demonstrations

Book excerpt: “Everyday Genius’

By Nelson Dellis

Excerpted from “Everyday Genius” by Nelson Dellis. Copyright © 2026 by Nelson Dellis. Published and reprinted by permission of Abrams Press. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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