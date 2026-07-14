© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It Will Come Back to You': Award-winning author Sigrid Nunez puts out first short story collection

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 8:58 AM PDT
The cover of "It Will Come Back to You" and author Sigrid Nunez. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner)
Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner
The cover of "It Will Come Back to You" and author Sigrid Nunez. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner)

Sigrid Nunez is acclaimed for her novels. In 2018, she won the National Book Award for Fiction for “The Friend.” Now, Nunez has published her first collection of short stories, “It Will Come Back to You.”

She joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about the book and her upcoming events.

Book excerpt: ‘It Will Come Back to You’

By Sigrid Nunez

Excerpted from “It Will Come Back To You” by Sigrid Nunez. Copyright © 2026 by Sigrid Nunez. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Books & Authors
Here & Now Newsroom