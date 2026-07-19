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NPR staff recommend romance novels to sink into this summer

NPR | By Brittney Melton,
Lauren MigakiKalyani SaxenaWailin Wong
Published July 19, 2026 at 6:06 AM PDT

Summer's great for some sizzling reads and NPR staff have recommendations for romance novels from our Books We Love list.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Books & Authors
Brittney Melton
Lauren Migaki
Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Lauren Migaki
Kalyani Saxena
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kalyani Saxena
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.