A career coach's tips to optimize the job hunt for college graduates

It’s a low-hire job market right now, which makes being a new college graduate bittersweet.

Host Peter O’Dowd shares what listeners have been telling us about their post-graduation job search experiences, and gets advice from Judi Umali-Rajkumar, director of career programs for full-time masters of business administration and masters of business administration direct at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business in Dallas, Texas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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