Job numbers miss expectations, U.S. and allies to release diesel reserves as prices stay high

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Mike Regan, managing editor of Bloomberg News, about all the latest economics facts and figures. The latest job numbers show employers only added 29,000 jobs in the month of September, much lower than expectations.

Over the next four months the, G7 nations are going to release as many as 100 million barrels of emergency oil and diesel stocks. Will Americans start to feel relief at the gas pumps?

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR