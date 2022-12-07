The Game Awards 2022: The full list of winners

Updated December 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM ET
The Game Awards 2022 has come and gone, recognizing this year's biggest achievements in gaming as well as showcasing some huge previews and reveals.
God of War Ragnarök won big with 6 awards, but Elden Ring managed to steal the show by winning Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.
Some of the night's most exciting reveals included trailers for Death Stranding 2 and Hades 2, as well as the final trailer for Final Fantasy 16, which now has a release date of June 22, 2023.
The complete list of nominees and winners (in bold) of The Game Awards 2022 is below.
NOMINEES
GAME OF THE YEAR
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST NARRATIVE
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök - WINNER
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
BEST PERFORMANCE
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök - WINNER
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
GAMES FOR IMPACT
A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) - WINNER
Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
Endling - Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
BEST ONGOING GAME
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) - WINNER
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
BEST INDIE
Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
BEST DEBUT INDIE
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Vampire Survivors (poncle)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) - WINNER
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
BEST MOBILE
Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) - WINNER
Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
BEST VR/AR
After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
Moss: Book II (Polyarc) - WINNER
Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
BEST ACTION
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) - WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
BEST ROLE PLAYING
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER
Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
BEST FIGHTING
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) - WINNER
Sifu (Sloclap)
BEST FAMILY
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) - WINNER
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller's Tales/WB Games)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) - WINNER
Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) - WINNER
OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
MOST ANTICIPATED
FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig - WINNER
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
BEST ADAPTATION
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) - WINNER
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
BEST ESPORTS GAME
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Rocket League (Psyonix)
VALORANT (Riot Games) - WINNER
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER
BEST ESPORTS COACH
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER
Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
VALORANT Champions 2022
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.