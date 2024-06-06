© 2024 KLCC

Watch a mini-concert with Creation Rebel

By Raina Douris
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT

In Britain in 1978, when punk and new wave were gaining in popularity, dub music was also taking hold. At the forefront of the U.K. dub movement was Adrian Sherwood, a DJ, producer and mixer.

Sherwood started a label, On-U Sound, that was dedicated to dub, and he put together a house band called Creation Rebel, who recorded six albums between 1978 and 2023.

The music that Sherwood and Creation Rebel created was a unique style of dub. Instead of using existing tracks, Creation Rebel would have live jam sessions and Sherwood would later mix them. The albums Creation Rebel recorded have recently been reissued as one box set, called High Above Harlesden 1978-2023.

In this mini-concert, you'll hear Creation Rebel play live in a performance recorded in 2017 at The Jazz Cafe in London as part of an Adrian Sherwood show. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
