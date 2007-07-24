© 2022 KLCC

Looking Back at 'Sister Love': Lorraine Ellison on CD

Fresh Air | By Ed Ward
Published July 24, 2007 at 8:00 AM PDT

Fresh Air's resident rock historian remembers soul singer Lorraine Ellison, who recorded a handful of albums and dozens of singles in the '60s and '70s; though she charted a few R&B hits, she never quite broke through to stardom.

Ellison's biggest success was with the string-saturated ballad "Stay With Me," which topped out at No. 11 on the R&B charts and has since been covered by everyone from Bette Midler to teenybopper idol Rex Smith.

