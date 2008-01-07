In Song: Sounds of Slavery

: (Soundbite of song, "Sometimes I Feel like a Motherless Child."

JULIA GRIFFIN: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like a motherless child.

CLIFFORD REED: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like a motherless child. Sometimes I feel like a motherless child. Lord, Lord, I know my time ain't long. Lord, Lord, I know my time ain't long.

GRIFFIN: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like a feather in the air.

REED: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like a feather in the air. Sometimes I feel like a feather in the air. Lord, Lord, I know my time ain't long. Lord, Lord, I know my time ain't long.

GRIFFIN: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like I haven't got a friend.

REED: (Singing) Sometimes I feel like I haven't got a friend. Sometimes I feel like I haven't got a friend.

: That was "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child," performed by Clifford Reed, Johnny Mae Medlock and Julia Griffin, recorded in 1939 in Railford, Florida. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.