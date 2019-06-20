Updated April 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM ET

Updated April 14, 2022: For centuries, composers have written requiems to commemorate those who've passed on before us. This week, solemn reminders of our impermanence from Arvo Pärt, Brahms, Fauré, Mozart, Britten, Sara Kirkland Snider and more.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.