© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Entries We Love: Allison Mahal, 'Autopilot'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published March 4, 2022 at 6:11 AM PST

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Pairs well with: A long drive on wooded backroads

Allison Mahal's soothing vocals are a bittersweet contrast to the melancholy of her song "Autopilot." The song is a woeful reminiscence of a former version of ones' self — "Feel myself on autopilot / Can you hijack my mind for a minute / Take the wheel cause, I'm not looking at it / I wanna go down," she sings. Mahal's singing effortlessly floats between conviction-filled belting and softness. As she strums simple chords on her guitar inside Nashville, Tenn.'s celebrated Grimey's music shop, you can't help but feel comforted despite the sobering lyrics. In the same way Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" is sad in the best way, "Autopilot" makes Mahal's discontent feel like the slight sting of a crisp autumn wind: chilling, but welcomed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.