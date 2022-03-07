Entries We Love: Selina Moon, 'Let It Go'

Hometown: Topanga Canyon, Cali.

Pairs well with: The part in the movie where the heroine goes off on her own adventure

Selina Moon is no stranger to the Tiny Desk Contest. Every year we're amazed by the versatility of her voice and how her harp playing puts us in a dreamlike state. In this year's entry, the uplifting "Let It Go" transports the listener from behind their screen to a place of enchantment. As strings and percussion build in intensity, Moon urges: Don't pick up the pieces of other people's messes; let them go instead.

