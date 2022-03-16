Wormrot, 'Behind Closed Doors'

Wormrot can make seconds seem like an ecstatic eternity. The Singaporean grindcore trio thrashes more riffs, blasts more beats and growls with jaw-ripping ferocity in the time it takes to find the snooze button on a fallen alarm clock. Their latest release, "Behind Closed Doors" which comes six years since the band's last album, switches between Wormrot's signature speed and AC/DC-stompin' rock and roll swagger. Frontman Arif, adapting his style after inflicting severe vocal cord damage, is no less diverse in his delivery as he grunts, yowls and shrieks over Rasyid, whose guitar work has significantly leveled up, injecting micro-melodic spaces into the scorching shred.

