© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Adrian Quesada (feat. iLe), 'Mentiras Con Cariño'

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT

Black Pumas co-founder Adrian Quesada teams up with Puerto Rican vocalist Ileana Cabra (a.k.a. iLe) for "Mentiras Con Cariño," a smoky and psychedelic ballad that celebrates Latin music traditions while also modernizing them. As with his work alongside Eric Burton in Black Pumas, Quesada's production feels timeless and cinematic as he crafts a perfect backing track for Cabra's deep, alluring vocals."Mentiras Con Cariño" opens Boleros Psicodélicos, Quesada's upcoming tribute to the tradition of Latin baladas.

"I always wanted to pay tribute to that sound that I was already hearing in my head without realizing that people had already done it," Quesada writes in a press statement. "Balada changed the face of Latin music forever. If something like that happened today, it would be normal because everyone's connected on Instagram. Think how powerful this sound had to be for everyone to be connected through the songs. As someone who grew up speaking two languages and living on both sides of the border, I love how much music can transcend barriers and boundaries. It really is a universal language, especially back then."

Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio

NPR Music
Brian Burns
Brian Burns graduated from UNC's School of Information and Library Science in 2015 and is currently working as WUNC's Music Librarian.