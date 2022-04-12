© 2022 KLCC

Old Crow Medicine Show, 'Gloryland'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published April 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM PDT

Now in its third decade, Old Crow Medicine Show is a band in the liminal space between ascendancy and legacy. No, seriously: The sextet sports three new members and renewed vigor on new song "Gloryland," from the upcoming collection Paint This Town, out April 6. The band turns its focus inward here, pointing in its lyrics towards our own failures which leave us "locked out at the gates of Gloryland" and recording for the first time in their own, brand-new studio. For an artist that launched into rather than out of the shadow of Bob Dylan with "Wagon Wheel," band leader Ketch Secor once more evokes Jack Frost with intensely spiritual lyrics and a gospel feel, somewhere along the lines of Dylan's Slow Train Coming. If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky.

