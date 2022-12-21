© 2022 KLCC

NPR Music

NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Hazel Cills

By Hazel Cills
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:58 AM PST
Special Interest
Alexis Gross
/
Courtesy of the artist
Special Interest

Top 10 Albums of 2022

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Alex G, God Save the Animals
• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
• Jenny Hval, Classic Objects
• Nilüfer Yanya, PAINLESS
• Rachika Nayar, Heaven Come Crashing
• Special Interest, Endure
• MUNA, MUNA
• Huerco S., Plonk
• Caterina Barbieri, Spirit Exit
• Angel Olsen, Big Time

Top 10 Songs of 2022

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Beyoncé, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
• Alex G, "Runner"
• beabadoobee, "Talk"
• Jenny Hval, "American Coffee"
• MUNA, "Anything But Me"
• Angel Olsen, "All The Good Times"
• Hikaru Utada, "BAD MODE"
• Let's Eat Grandma, "Happy New Year"
• Charli XCX, "Sorry If I Hurt You"
• Sun's Signature, "Apples"

NPR Music
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.