NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Tom Huizenga

While I'm not exactly a pessimist, I do realize that, in 2022, COVID is still ravaging lives and democracy is fighting for its life in this country. Yes, it's party time! Not. However, these songs and albums, in all their glorious, freewheeling diversity, delivered essential doses of beauty, joy, vitality and, ultimately, hope for me this year.

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• S.G. Goodman, Teeth Marks

• Jóhann Jóhannsson, Drone Mass

• Sean Shibe, Lost & Found

• Makaya McCraven, In These Times

• A Far Cry / Shara Nova, The Blue Hour

• Hermanos Gutiérrez, El Bueno Y El Malo

• Julia Bullock, Walking in the Dark

• Third Coast Percussion, Perspectives

• Klaus Mäkelä, Sibelius

• Ian William Craig, Music For Magnesium_173

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Julia Bullock, "One by One"

• Beyoncé, "VIRGO'S GROOVE"

• Stromae, "L'enfer"

• Wild Up, "Stay On It"

• Anna Tivel, "The Bell"

• Víkingur Ólafsson, "Study in Canonic Form, Op. 56, No. 1"

• Majid Bekkas, "Zagora Palms"

• Beth Orton, "Haunted Satellite"

• Jonathan Tetelman, "Pourquoi me réveiller"

• Pub, "Autumn"

