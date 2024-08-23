Maxwell: Tiny Desk Concert

Have you ever been in a room where you can feel a palpable, collective swooning? Welcome to a Maxwell Tiny Desk. The crooner’s sensual falsetto and rooted baritone have seduced audiences since his debut album dropped in 1996. One of the leading voices in the resurgence of soul music during the late ’90s, Maxwell’s albums are full of tender songs recounting love, life and heartbreak that have resonated with generations of fans looking for ways to be vulnerable.

Clad in soothing neutrals, Maxwell charmingly admitted his nervousness at being at the Desk, stating that “This is where real music can’t lie. You cannot lie here.” The audience was there with encouragement — singing along, screaming in pure glee and adding the party vibe when needed. His set here featured “Sumthin' Sumthin'” complete with a funky bass solo from Darrell "Free" Freeman. “Lifetime” features impressive work from Travis Sayles on the keys and Shedrick “Shed” Mitchell on the Hammond B3 organ, an instrument I’m admittedly partial to. Maxwell presented his latest single during this set, a cover of the Al Green classic “Simply Beautiful,” breathing life into the song and paying homage to the soul singer. To end his set, Maxwell performed the song that launched his career, “Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder).” Percussionist Charles Haynes gave us a little D.C. go-go flavor as everyone partied.

SET LIST

“Sumthin' Sumthin'”

“Bad Habits”

“Lifetime”

“Pretty Wings”

“Simply Beautiful”

“Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)”

MUSICIANS

Maxwell: lead vocals

Shedrick "Shed" Mitchell: keys, musical director

Hod David: guitar

Travis Sayles: keys

Darryl "Lil Man" Howell: drums

Darrell "Free" Freeman: bass

LaTina Webb: vocals

Aaron Marcellus: vocals

Charles Haynes: percussion

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

