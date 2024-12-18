Yo Gabba GabbaLand!: Tiny Desk Concert

We've never had a performance quite like this before. Sesame Street put on a puppetted concert for the kids , while GWAR was our first visit from gigantic monsters . But here a colorful crew transforms the Tiny Desk into Yo Gabba GabbaLand! with all five of the Gabba friends in their full form, led by the spirited Kammy Kam and backed by a five-piece band.

I brought Yo Gabba GabbaLand! to the Tiny Desk because my 3-year-old niece is a fan of the show … but, let's be real, so am I. Its predecessor, Yo Gabba Gabba!, grabbed my attention in 2007 — even as a middle-schooler who was too "cool" for kid content — with its funky, hip-hop influenced music. The reimagined show introduces new characters and ideas while maintaining the same groovy sounds that make you wanna dance, no matter your age.

The fun-filled set features Yo Gabba Gabba! classics like "Party in My Tummy" and new cuts such as "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors," which includes a surprise visit from Thundercat — donning an orange cat suit, of course. This one is sure to please the little ones and your inner child.

SET LIST

"Yo Gabba GabbaLand!"

"Hold Still"

"I'm So Mad (Just Breathe)"

"The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors"

"Party in My Tummy"

MUSICIANS

Kamryn Smith: vocals (Kammy Kam)

Thundercat: vocals (The Orange Cat), bass

Christian Jacobs: vocals (Plex)

Erin Pearce: vocals (Toodee)

Emma Penrose: vocals (Foofa)

Amos "Mossi" Watene: vocals (Brobee)

Adam Deibert: keyboards, vocals (Muno)

Aaron Watene: guitar, percussion, vocals

Ricky Falomir: drums

Matt Gorney: bass

Jarond Gibbs: guitar

Alexia Meyer: costumed dancer (Brobee)

Jorianne Zvonek: costumed dancer (Foofa)

Kassi Balcer: costumed dancer (Muno)

Michael Artiga: costumed dancer (Plex)

Madi Bruce: costumed dancer (Toodee)

