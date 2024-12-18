© 2024 KLCC

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!: Tiny Desk Concert

By Alanté Serene
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:00 AM PST

We've never had a performance quite like this before. Sesame Street put on a puppetted concert for the kids, while GWAR was our first visit from gigantic monsters. But here a colorful crew transforms the Tiny Desk into Yo Gabba GabbaLand! with all five of the Gabba friends in their full form, led by the spirited Kammy Kam and backed by a five-piece band.

I brought Yo Gabba GabbaLand! to the Tiny Desk because my 3-year-old niece is a fan of the show … but, let's be real, so am I. Its predecessor, Yo Gabba Gabba!, grabbed my attention in 2007 — even as a middle-schooler who was too "cool" for kid content — with its funky, hip-hop influenced music. The reimagined show introduces new characters and ideas while maintaining the same groovy sounds that make you wanna dance, no matter your age.

The fun-filled set features Yo Gabba Gabba! classics like "Party in My Tummy" and new cuts such as "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors," which includes a surprise visit from Thundercat — donning an orange cat suit, of course. This one is sure to please the little ones and your inner child.

SET LIST

  • "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!"
  • "Hold Still"
  • "I'm So Mad (Just Breathe)"
  • "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors"
  • "Party in My Tummy"

MUSICIANS

  • Kamryn Smith: vocals (Kammy Kam)
  • Thundercat: vocals (The Orange Cat), bass
  • Christian Jacobs: vocals (Plex)
  • Erin Pearce: vocals (Toodee)
  • Emma Penrose: vocals (Foofa)
  • Amos "Mossi" Watene: vocals (Brobee)
  • Adam Deibert: keyboards, vocals (Muno)
  • Aaron Watene: guitar, percussion, vocals 
  • Ricky Falomir: drums 
  • Matt Gorney: bass
  • Jarond Gibbs: guitar 
  • Alexia Meyer: costumed dancer (Brobee)
  • Jorianne Zvonek: costumed dancer (Foofa)
  • Kassi Balcer: costumed dancer (Muno)
  • Michael Artiga: costumed dancer (Plex)
  • Madi Bruce: costumed dancer (Toodee)

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Alanté Serene, Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Mitra I. Arthur
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

