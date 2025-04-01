Chocolate Droppa: Tiny Desk Concert

Chocolate Droppa walked into the office with a laser focus and a clear mission. He didn't ask for much during soundcheck, just a preview of beats from The Band of Brothas and a shot of espresso. He was about to do something that had never been done at Tiny Desk before — freestyle an entire set "off the dome."

It's been over nine years since Droppa dropped his debut mixtape, which featured heavy hitters like Migos , Big Sean , Nick Jonas and more. "Every time I see people," the rapper shares during his set, "the first thing they say is 'Droppa where you been? When you gonna give us more?' " Well, the answer is now. Those who aren't hip may recognize the emcee as his alter-ego, Kevin Hart , who's become a household name in comedy and acting. But this unscripted set proves that Chocolate Droppa's rap game is equally entertaining. There's really no need to compare him to any other performer you've seen, because as Droppa puts it himself, he's "not them."

SET LIST

"ATL RAP"

"West Coast"

"Love Song"

"Don't F*** with Dem"

MUSICIANS

Chocolate Droppa: vocals

Slim Wav: keys

Sharod Virtuoso: guitar

EJ MoBetta: bass

Jordan Hemby: drums

