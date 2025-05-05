SUNSET BLVD.: Tiny Desk Concert
As a director, Jamie Lloyd applies a minimalist approach to theater. His revival of SUNSET BLVD. is the perfect match for the sometimes challenging directive of Tiny Desk — to distill the essence of the music. All artifice is stripped down to showcase the tragedy of the characters and the grandeur of Andrew Lloyd Webber's music and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. In this tale of tarnished Hollywood, Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis make their Tony Award-nominated Broadway debuts as Norma Desmond, faded star of the silent screen, and failing screenwriter Joe Gillis.
For this production, the show serves up a dazzling pair of Tiny Desk versions in conversation with arrangements familiar to fans. The eight-member orchestra, led by music director Alan Williams, delivers lush instrumentals throughout. Scherzinger and Francis' duet of "The Perfect Year" is reenvisioned as a soft rocker with R&B vibes. "Sunset Boulevard" rocks, which perfectly suits Francis' voice; here, he stands still, rather than his usual stroll through New York City streets. In both arrangements, Justin Rothberg's electric guitar shines. To bookend this performance, Scherzinger's expansive voice commands the stage in "With One Look" and in a blistering rendition of "As If We Never Said Goodbye."
SET LIST
- "With One Look"
- "The Perfect Year"
- "Sunset Boulevard"
- "As If We Never Said Goodbye"
MUSICIANS
- Nicole Scherzinger: vocals
- Tom Francis: vocals, guitar
- Alan Williams: keys, music director
- Justin Rothberg: guitar
- Pete Donovan: bass
- Joe Nero: drums
- Annaliesa Place: violin
- Philip Payton: violin
- Todd Low: viola
- Sarah Hewitt-Roth: cello
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Alanté Serene
- Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
