Death Becomes Her: Tiny Desk Concert

In Death Becomes Her, the main characters kill each other multiple times … for laughs! Robert Zemeckis' 1992 film is a cult classic; its stage adaptation — with a book by Marco Pennette and lyrics and music by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey — is a delightfully unhinged musical that I knew needed the Tiny Desk treatment. But If you're wondering if the performers re-create any of the physical comedy gags in the NPR Music office, you'll have to head to the theater.

Mattison and Carey were on hand to shepherd the Tiny Desk audience through the world they helped create. Michelle Williams (of Destiny's Child fame) plays Viola Van Horn, the potion-slinging sorceress, with enticing mystique; she performs "If You Want Perfection" and reminds us that actions have consequences in the grooving "Don't Say I Didn't (Warn You)." In "Tell Me, Ernest," Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp) and Christopher Sieber (Dr. Ernest Menville) bring the weird and competitive love triangle of their characters to life (with a memorable appearance from Josh Lamon). Despite the fact their characters' "hatred escalated into murder" a few times, Hilty and Simard showcase their dysfunctional and codependent love for each other in the show's 11 o'clock number, "Alive Together."

SET LIST

"If You Want Perfection"

"Tell Me, Ernest"

"Alive Forever"

"Don't Say I Didn't (Warn You)"

MUSICIANS

Michelle Williams: vocals

Jennifer Simard: vocals

Megan Hilty: vocals

Christopher Sieber: vocals

Noel Carey: keys, background vocals

Julia Mattison: cowbell, background vocals

Dillon Kondor: guitar

Rob Jost: bass

Ben Cohn: keys

Damien Bassman: drums

Josh Lamon: background vocals

Taurean Everett: background vocals

Ximone Rose: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene, Nikki Birch

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR