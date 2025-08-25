John Oates: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival

John Oates and percussionist John Michel are accustomed to Colorado's intense sun and high altitude. "We're two local boys. We just came down from the mountain to play for ya," he told the Aspen Ideas Festival audience standing amongst the sage brushes that fill the meadow.

Oates and Michel have been playing together for more than 20 years, which is evident in this easygoing, yet steadfast performance. Though just a duo, their sound is full of harmonies and rhythms that enhance the songwriting.

But if you're expecting to hear an old Hall & Oates hit, John Oates has some news for you: "Songwriters always want to play their new songs and the fans always want to hear the old songs. Well you're out of luck." Actually, it was a fortunate opportunity to hear some lovely songs from Oates' solo projects, including one from a soon-to-be released album.

SET LIST

"Arkansas"

"A Ways Away"

"Reunion"

"Get Your Smile On"

MUSICIANS

John Oates: vocals, guitar

John Michel: percussion, background vocals

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Mito Habe-Evans

Video Editor: Nikki Birch

Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Nickolai Hammar, Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Color Correction: Joshua Bryant

Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista

Senior Producer, Aspen Institute: Ava Hartmann

Program Associate, Aspen Institute: Jacqueline Olivas-Sison

Festival Director: Graham Veysey

Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

SPECIAL THANKS

Jaidyn Hurst

Ben James

Sylvie Labalme

Samuel Lasater

Matt Windholz

Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR