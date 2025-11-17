Ghost-Note: Tiny Desk Concert

Before Robert "Sput" Searight counted in the band, he looked at us and said, "All right, buckle up!" On four, Ghost-Note ripped a hit so funky that every face in the room reflexively assumed and remained in stank position. Yep, this Tiny Desk concert reeks like the Mustard n'Onions the band left behind.

Founded by Searight and Nate Werth in 2015 as a drum and percussion duo, Ghost-Note has evolved into a super group, much like Snarky Puppy , the instrumental group of which Searight and Werth are former and current members, respectively.

Ghost-Note kicks off with "JB's Out" and "Move with a Purpose," funk-soul songs that channel two of their biggest influences, James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone . There's a spirited call and response from the band, punctuated with hits and supported by harmonies. Following Dominique Xavier Taplin's spacey keyboard intro, Mackenzie Green sings the funky R&B love letter "Synesthesia." Searight picks up the tempo on "Be Somebody," a tribute to James Brown, the Godfather of Soul.

The concert closes with a love story, "Slim Goodie." The song features a quick rhythm solo by Werth and Searight, before Mackenzie pleads with such fervor, it makes us all yearn for the affections of our own Slim Goodie, too.

SET LIST

"JB's Out"

"Move with a Purpose"

"Synesthesia"

"Be Somebody"

"Slim Goodie"

MUSICIANS

Robert "Sput" Searight: drums, percussion, background vocals

Nate Werth: drums, percussion

Justin McKinney: bass

Peter Knudsen: guitar, background vocals

Dominique Xavier Taplin: keys, background vocals

Mackenzie Green: vocals

Jonathan Mones: alto sax, flute, background vocals

Sylvester Onyejiaka: baritone sax

Daniel Wytanis: trombone

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Josh Newell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2025 NPR