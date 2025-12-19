Tiny Desk Radio: boygenius, Helado Negro, Coldplay

Guest host Robin Hilton joins Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre to feature beautiful, sad songs by indie supergroup boygenius, plus a stripped down performance from the quirky singer-songwriter Helado Negro and music from one of the biggest bands in the world, Coldplay.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

boygenius: Tiny Desk Concert

Helado Negro: Tiny Desk Concert

Coldplay: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson and Dhanika Pineda. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2025 NPR